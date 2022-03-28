S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of ET opened at $10.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

