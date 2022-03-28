S.C. Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Repay by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Repay by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

