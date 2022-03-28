S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 7,454 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.
Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.69 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $37.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.
