S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Repay by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Repay by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,814 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 21.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repay by 0.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of RPAY opened at $14.60 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. Repay’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

