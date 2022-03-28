Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $83.28

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.28, but opened at $87.91. Ryanair shares last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 5,476 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

