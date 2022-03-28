Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 91,029 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,004,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,029 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.29% of Inspired Entertainment worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 355.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 167,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 202,995.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 183.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 135,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,877. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

