Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,659 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heska were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Heska by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Heska by 6.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.68 and its 200-day moving average is $180.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,227.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.67.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

