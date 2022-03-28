Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $188.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.25.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

