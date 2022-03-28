Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 7,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total transaction of $795,265.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 269,628 shares of company stock worth $26,184,094. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,507. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.