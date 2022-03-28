Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 61,133 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Dana worth $13,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Dana by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 1,354,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

