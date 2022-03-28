Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.50 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. 432,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,342,972. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

