Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 261,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,474,000 after purchasing an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $88.02 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $117.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

