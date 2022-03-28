Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.32 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 424.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 880,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

