Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IRadimed by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IRadimed alerts:

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $50.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $632.22 million, a PE ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 0.84. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $54.73.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Equities analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.56, for a total transaction of $485,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,984 in the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.