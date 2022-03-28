Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,571 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 46,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

