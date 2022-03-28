Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,808 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Signature Bank worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.51. The company had a trading volume of 431,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,164. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $207.86 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

