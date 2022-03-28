Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter.

SUM opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

