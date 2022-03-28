RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RPM's shares have underperformed the industry over a year. The company continues to experience raw material shortages, supply chain disruptions and material, wage, and freight inflation. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, its Consumer Group’s sales fell 3.3% year over year owing to a 3.5% decline in organic sales. RPM expects these headwinds to hamper earnings for third-quarter fiscal 2022 due to disruptions from the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Earnings estimate for fiscal 2022 have moved south in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern. That said, robust demand for its paints, coatings, sealants and other building materials is likely to aid fiscal third-quarter sales. Cost-saving moves and improved pricing are likely to somewhat offset inflationary pressure.”

RPM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.29.

RPM traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,347. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPM International news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of RPM International by 422.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

