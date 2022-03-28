Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.56) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.23) to GBX 768 ($10.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.43) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 355 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685.45 ($9.02).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 357.48 ($4.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 330.60 ($4.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($8.08).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

