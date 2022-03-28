Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. 2,791,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $61.45 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

