Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.89.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

