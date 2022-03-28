Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.02).
Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 178.35 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.81. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53.
About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
