Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.23) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.02).

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 178.35 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.81. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,535.55).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

