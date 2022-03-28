Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.32) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,023.75 ($13.48).

Shares of FRES opened at GBX 741.40 ($9.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 712.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 813.34. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($8.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($13.13). The stock has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

