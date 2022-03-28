Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 410 ($5.40) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 279 ($3.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £813.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.91. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 559 ($7.36).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

