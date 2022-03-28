Rotork (LON:ROR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 345 ($4.54) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 420 ($5.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 407.56 ($5.37).

LON:ROR opened at GBX 331.60 ($4.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 274.60 ($3.62) and a one year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.94). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 341.99.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($68,751.18).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

