Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCGCF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.