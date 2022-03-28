Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RCGCF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
