Ronald A. Leslie Sells 6,000 Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$910,622.92.

Ronald A. Leslie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.76. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$14.59 and a one year high of C$18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.41.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

