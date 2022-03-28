Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

