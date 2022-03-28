Robert Disbrow Sells 50,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,584,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,310,720.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow purchased 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow purchased 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow acquired 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow purchased 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$1.09. 187,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,623. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

