RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 344 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $165.24 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.38. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

