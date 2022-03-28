RMB Capital Management LLC Has $57.68 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $57,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $141.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.86. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

