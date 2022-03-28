RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $480.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $485.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.30.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.