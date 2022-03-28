RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $74.37 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

