RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $117.99 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.91 and a 1 year high of $337.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

