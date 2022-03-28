Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Up 152.2% in March

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTMVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.00.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.85. 24,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

