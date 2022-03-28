Reviewing Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quhuo and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quhuo presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Quhuo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Quhuo has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and The9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.09 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.59 The9 $100,000.00 624.04 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quhuo.

Summary

The9 beats Quhuo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About The9 (Get Rating)

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

