REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

REVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47. REV Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $878.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in REV Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

