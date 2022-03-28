REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $878.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

