Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 35.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

Assurant stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.89 and a 12-month high of $184.83.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.