Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 36,250 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,806,613. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

