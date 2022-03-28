Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 498 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

About Compass Minerals International (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.