Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 427 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Visteon worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 29.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 711.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VC traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $105.13. The company had a trading volume of 242,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

