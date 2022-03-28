Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities cut shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $64.07. 388,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.86. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

