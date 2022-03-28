Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 207,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,460. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

