Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,916 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,643 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CBRE Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,976. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

