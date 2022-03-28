Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.10 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.34. The stock had a trading volume of 427,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,621. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

