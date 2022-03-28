Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.32 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 201,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.