Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $75.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

