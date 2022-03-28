Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 568 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of FirstCash worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.17. 306,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,836. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

FirstCash Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.