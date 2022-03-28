Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 696 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 22.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after buying an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after buying an additional 436,795 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $75.42. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,595. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

